Police: One person killed, another hurt in North Patchogue house fire
One person was killed and another was injured in a fire that broke out in a North Patchogue home on Friday morning, police said.
The condition of the injured person, who police said was taken to a hospital, was not known.
The police, responding to an emergency call, arrived at the home on Ohls Street at about 9:45 a.m., Suffolk County police said in a statement.
Homicide and arson detectives are investigating.
The local fire department had no immediate comment.
No further details were immediately available.
