Police: One person killed, another hurt in North Patchogue house fire

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
One person was killed and another was injured in a fire that broke out in a North Patchogue home on Friday morning, police said.

The condition of the injured person, who police said was taken to a hospital, was not known.

The police, responding to an emergency call, arrived at the home on Ohls Street at about 9:45 a.m., Suffolk County police said in a statement.

Homicide and arson detectives are investigating.

The local fire department had no immediate comment.

No further details were immediately available.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

