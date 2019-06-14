One person was killed and another was injured in a fire that broke out in a North Patchogue home on Friday morning, police said.

The condition of the injured person, who police said was taken to a hospital, was not known.

The police, responding to an emergency call, arrived at the home on Ohls Street at about 9:45 a.m., Suffolk County police said in a statement.

Homicide and arson detectives are investigating.

The local fire department had no immediate comment.

No further details were immediately available.