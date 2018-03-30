TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Hauppauge worker killed in industrial accident

Police respond to the scene at Bactolac Pharmaceutical

Police respond to the scene at Bactolac Pharmaceutical in Hauppauge on Friday after an industrial accident at about 11:45 a.m. killed pharmaceutical worker Sergio Escobar, 59, of Brentwood, as he was cutting a metal drum with a grinder. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Keshia Clukey keshia.clukey@newsday.com
A pharmaceutical worker died after an industrial accident Friday in Hauppauge, police said.

Sergio Escobar, 59, of Brentwood, was cutting a metal drum with a grinder at about 11:45 a.m. at Bactolac Pharmaceutical “when the drum exploded and struck Escobar,” Suffolk County police said in a statement.

Escobar was taken by ambulance to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police are investigating the accident at the Old Willets Path business and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified, police said.

OSHA sent an inspector to the scene, said James C. Lally, a spokesman for the Department of Labor, which includes the workplace-safety agency, in an email.

Bactolac Pharmaceutical could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

