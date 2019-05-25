TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Middle Island man killed in motorcycle-car crash in Ridge

John Laflair, 68, was traveling east on Middle Country Road shortly after 11:30 a.m. Saturday when he was struck by a 2018 Hyundai Sonata, police said.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A Middle Island man died after his motorcycle was struck by a car in Ridge on Saturday, Suffolk County police said.

John Laflair, 68, was traveling east on Middle Country Road shortly after 11:30 a.m. Saturday when he was struck by a 2018 Hyundai Sonata whose driver was attempting to make a U-turn at Middle Country Road near Pine Bark Road, police said.

Laflair was pronounced dead at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, police said.

The driver who struck Laflair’s 1995 Harley-Davidson was not injured. A passenger in the car was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

The Hyundai and Harley-Davidson were impounded for safety checks. The investigation was ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

