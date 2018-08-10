A man riding a motorcycle died after he ran off the road in Riverhead and hit a tree, police said.

The 23-year-old man was going west on Hubbard Avenue at 12:12 a.m. Friday when the 1998 Suzuki left the road near Jackson Street and hit the tree, Riverhead police said.

He was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, where he died from his injuries, police said.

His name was not released pending notification of his family.

Police asked anyone who might have seen the crash to call them at 631-727-4500.