Cops ID motorcyclist who died after crash in Riverhead
Police identified a Riverhead motorcyclist Saturday morning as the victim of a fatal crash there early Friday morning.
Maxwell A. Tuthill, 23, was riding a 1998 Suzuki motorcycle around 12:12 a.m. west on Hubbard Avenue when the motorcycle left the road near Jackson Street and struck a tree, Riverhead police said.
Tuthill was pronounced dead at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 631-727-4500.
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.