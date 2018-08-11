Police identified a Riverhead motorcyclist Saturday morning as the victim of a fatal crash there early Friday morning.

Maxwell A. Tuthill, 23, was riding a 1998 Suzuki motorcycle around 12:12 a.m. west on Hubbard Avenue when the motorcycle left the road near Jackson Street and struck a tree, Riverhead police said.

Tuthill was pronounced dead at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 631-727-4500.