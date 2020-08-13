TODAY'S PAPER
81° Good Morning
SEARCH
81° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Motorcyclist killed in Smithtown crash — third death this week on Long Island

Suffolk County police at a fatal motorcycle crash

Suffolk County police at a fatal motorcycle crash at the intersection of Route 25A and Carriage House Road in Smithtown Wednesday night. Credit: Christopher Sabella

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

For the third time in three days a motorcyclist has been killed on Long Island roads, this time a 22-year-old man from Smithtown, Suffolk County police said.

The fatal crash occurred at about 11:20 p.m. Wednesday in Smithtown. Police said James Shellock was headed north on Route 25A on a 2007 Honda motorcycle when he was struck by a 2000 Nissan Pathfinder making a lefthand turn from westbound Carriage House Road onto Route 25A.

The driver of the Pathfinder, Christopher Figueroa, 17, of Nesconset, was not injured, police said.

The collision was at least the eighth fatal motorcycle crash in Nassau and Suffolk since July — and the third since Monday. Many of the crashes involved a car turning in front of a motorcycle or colliding with a motorcycle.

Police investigators have said that in many of the crashes, the vehicle driver often failed to see the motorcycle they collided with.

On Tuesday a 31-year-old motorcyclist, whose identity was not immediately released pending notification of next of kin, was killed on Jericho Turnpike [Route 25] in Woodbury when he collided with a car making a lefthand turn. And on Monday another motorcyclist, Sedat Denizhan, 32, of Elmont, was killed in the same kind of crash on Jericho Turnpike in Garden City Park, according to police.

The latest statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show motorcycles accounted for just 3% of all registered vehicles in the U.S. in 2017 and just 0.6% of all miles traveled. Yet, motorcyclist fatalities occurred "nearly 27 times more frequently than passenger car occupant fatalities in motor vehicle crashes," the agency said.

Data provided by NHTSA shows that in 2017 "the most harmful event" for 3,019 — or 57% — of the 5,326 motorcyclists killed in fatal crashes were collisions with other motor vehicles and that in two-vehicle crashes 76% of the motorcycles involved "were impacted in the front" by a passenger car, light truck or truck.

In Wednesday's fatal crash, police said the car and motorcycle were impounded for safety checks.

Fourth Squad detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the fatal crash to contact them at 631-854-8452.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Police at a serious crash on the Wantagh Police: One dead in Wantagh State Parkway crash
Deborah Galloway visits St. David AME Zion Cemetery Telling their stories: Research highlights the role of enslaved people on LI
Clara Pomerantz, an East Hills Village trustee who Technology helps make pen pals of students and seniors
The Long Island Rail Road must have positive Report says LIRR still a ways off on positive train control
Male and female zucchini flowers need to be Caring for squash, hydrangeas and coneflowers in your garden 
Kodak Tower in Rochester. A Trump administration loan Janison: Trump Kodak moment gives him bad exposure
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search