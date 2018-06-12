A man driving the wrong way on the New Jersey Turnpike died after striking a box truck driven by a Long Island man Monday morning, police said.

Steven Hom, 57, of Scarsdale, was driving a Honda Civic south in the northbound lanes at about 11:30 a.m. Monday in Woodbridge, New Jersey State Police said.

Hom struck a Freightliner box truck driving north in the truck lane, police said.

The box truck driver, Anthony Scalfano, 55, of Oakdale, had minor injuries, police said.

Police did not have further details Tuesday morning.