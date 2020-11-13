TODAY'S PAPER
Man killed in North Sea house fire, Southampton Town police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire that left a man dead Thursday in North Sea, Southampton Town police said.

Police have not disclosed the identity of the victim, pending notification of next of kin.

The fire, at a home on Peconic Bay Avenue in the Roses Grove area, was reported in a 911 call at 1:17 p.m., police said.

Responding firefighters from North Sea, Sag Harbor and Southampton found the home "fully engulfed," according to authorities, and police said the man was later located inside the home.

The fire is being investigated by the Suffolk County police Arson Squad, Southampton Detective Division and the Southampton Town Fire Marshal.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

