A man driving a 2001 Honda Accord east on the Northern State Parkway died Tuesday morning after leaving the road and striking multiple trees in Commack, State Police said.

Khalid A. Hill was taken by Commack Fire Rescue to St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown, where he died, they said.

The roadway east of New Highway was reopened by midafternoon; the investigation continues, the state police said.

No further details were immediately available.