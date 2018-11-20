TODAY'S PAPER
State Police: Driver dies in Northern Parkway crash

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A man driving a 2001 Honda Accord east on the Northern State Parkway died Tuesday morning after leaving the road and striking multiple trees in Commack, State Police said.

Khalid A. Hill was taken by Commack Fire Rescue to St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown, where he died, they said.

The roadway east of New Highway was reopened by midafternoon; the investigation continues, the state police said.

No further details were immediately available.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

