A 31-year-old man who was struck by a car last week in Mastic has died, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the man, identified as Jose Manual Diaz Orellana of Mastic, was crossing Titmus Drive about 500 feet south of Boonar Street when he was struck by a northbound 2009 Mazda 6 just after 8 p.m. Thursday. The driver was not hurt in the crash, police said.

Police said Diaz Orellana was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition, and that he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said they were notified of Diaz Orellana's death on Monday.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check and police said no charges have been filed. Police said anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call Seventh Squad detectives at 631-852-8752.

All calls will remain confidential.