Quad driver, 21, killed in Ronkonkoma crash, Suffolk police say

A Bohemia man was killed Friday night when

A Bohemia man was killed Friday night when his all-terrain vehicle collided with a car in Ronkonkoma, Suffolk police said. Credit: President On Scene Photography inc/Christopher Sabella

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A man out riding all-terrain vehicles with his brother died after striking a sedan in Ronkonkoma on Friday evening, Suffolk police said.

The younger brother was able to avoid the collision that cost Brandon Niles, 21, of Bohemia, his life, police said.

Niles was driving a Honda 300EX quad north when he collided with a 2017 Chevrolet Cruz at the intersection of Lakeland and Marconi avenues at about 8 p.m., the police said.

The car was headed west on Marconi Avenue at the time. Both the driver and her passenger escaped injuries, police said.

So did Niles' 19-year-old brother, who was driving a Honda 400EX quad to the left of his brother, police said.

The Lakeland Fire Department took Niles to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Safety checks will be performed on all three vehicles, which were impounded, police said.

Anyone with information on the crash should call 631-854-8552.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

