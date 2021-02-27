A man out riding all-terrain vehicles with his brother died after striking a sedan in Ronkonkoma on Friday evening, Suffolk police said.

The younger brother was able to avoid the collision that cost Brandon Niles, 21, of Bohemia, his life, police said.

Niles was driving a Honda 300EX quad north when he collided with a 2017 Chevrolet Cruz at the intersection of Lakeland and Marconi avenues at about 8 p.m., the police said.

The car was headed west on Marconi Avenue at the time. Both the driver and her passenger escaped injuries, police said.

So did Niles' 19-year-old brother, who was driving a Honda 400EX quad to the left of his brother, police said.

The Lakeland Fire Department took Niles to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Safety checks will be performed on all three vehicles, which were impounded, police said.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Anyone with information on the crash should call 631-854-8552.