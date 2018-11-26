Man shot dead in Central Islip

Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Central Islip on Monday morning, police said.

The man was found dead by Third Precinct officers on East Suffolk Avenue, near the intersection of Church Street, about 12:55 a.m. Monday, according to Suffolk County police.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of family, police said.

East Suffolk Avenue will be closed between Church Street and Hawthorne Avenue for an extended period while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide squad detectives at 631-852-6392.