Woman dies in East Setauket house fire, baby and man injured, Suffolk police say

Setauket firefighters were alerted to a fully engulfed

Setauket firefighters were alerted to a fully engulfed house fire at 360 Old Town Rd in Setauket around midnight Friday. Credit: Christopher Sabella

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A fire left one woman dead and a man and 10-month-old boy transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries Friday, Suffolk County Police said.

Police said the fire at 360 Old Town Road in East Setauket was reported in a 911 call at 12:01 a.m. and said there were no other occupants in the building at the time. Additional details were not immediately available and the identities of the victims have not been released.

Though the fire appears to have been non-criminal, according to police, both Homicide Squad and Arson Section detectives are investigating.

