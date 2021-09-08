TODAY'S PAPER
One killed in Sunrise Highway crash, driver charged with DWI, Suffolk police say

Suffolk County police investigate a fatal crash on

Suffolk County police investigate a fatal crash on the eastbound Sunrise Highway just before Exit 50 in Sayville early Wednesday morning. Credit: Christopher Sabella

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A man who has been charged with driving while intoxicated slammed into a disabled Toyota on the Sunrise Highway in Sayville early Wednesday morning, killing the other motorist and critically injuring his female passenger, Suffolk police said.

The two people in the Toyota have yet to be identified.

The 2011 Toyota Yaris had broken down in the eastbound center lane near Exit 50 around 12:25 a.m. after striking the highway's center median and then the right lane's guard rail, the police statement said.

The car had stopped, police said, "sideways, facing north."

The woman got out of the Toyota and then a 2011 Jeep Liberty, driven by Daniel Lazzaro, struck the driver's side of the Toyota, which then hit the woman, the police said.

The man driving the Toyota was pronounced dead at the site of the crash. His passenger was taken by helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital, police said.

Lazzaro, 37, of Centereach, was sent to the Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue to be treated for non-serious injuries, police said.

Lazzaro was charged with driving while intoxicated. He will be arraigned at a "later date," police said.

Anyone who can help detectives should call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

