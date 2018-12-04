Rescuers saved a male rider of a capsized personal watercraft on Monday night in the Shinnecock Bay, then found a second rider, who was pronounced dead, police said.

New York State Troopers were dispatched to a watercraft in distress in the Shinnecock Bay off the shore of the Shinnecock Indian Reservation about 5:30 p.m. Monday, State Police said in a news release Tuesday.

The Southampton Fire Department and town bay constables responded and recovered a male rider hanging onto the capsized water scooter, police said. He was transported to Southampton Hospital for medical treatment and was expected to survive.

Later in the investigation, a second male rider was found unresponsive on the Shinnecock Indian Reservation shore, police said. He was also transported to Southampton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Neither male rider was identified. The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating and anyone who may be a witness or have information is asked to contact Troop L at 631-756-3300.