Father of Wyandanch man shot and killed in Deer Park remembers son as 'good kid'

The father of a Wyandanch man shot to death outside a Deer Park topless club said his son "was a good kid" who had followed him into the plumbing business and remained set on getting his high school diploma.

"My son was a very outgoing kid and very happy," said Bay Shore resident Alexander Aguilar, 53, of shooting victim Ryan, 20.

Suffolk police said he died of a single gunshot wound after the 3:30 a.m. Saturday shooting in the parking lot of Illusions Gentlemen's Club, located in an industrial area near Tanger Outlets at the Arches.

Alexander Aguilar said a friend of his son told him Ryan was hit by gunfire after leaving the club out of concern for another friend who had been asked to leave earlier.

"One of the friends had an altercation in the bar and was kicked out," Aguilar said in a phone interview from his residence at a mobile home park.

His son "went outside to see what was going on," Aguilar said.

No suspect has been named in the killing, Suffolk police said Sunday, and investigators provided no details on what led to Ryan Aguilar's shooting.

Alexander Aguilar said the friend who heard the shots found Ryan on the ground.

The friend told Aguilar he held his son's hand until an ambulance crew arrived.

He was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore -- the same hospital where, Aguilar said, Ryan was born -- and pronounced dead.

Aguilar said that his son worked for Amico Source, a Deer Park company near Illusions that manufactures air systems for the health care industry.

No one from the company was available for comment Sunday.