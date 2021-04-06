Greenlawn marker honors early 20th century female architect

A pioneering female architect from the early part of the 20th century who summered in Greenlawn has been honored with a permanent historical marker in the hamlet.

Fay Kellogg was considered the leading female architect of her day and an advocate of women’s rights, Huntington town officials said at the unveiling of the marker Tuesday.

"Today we honor the contributions of Fay Kellogg, not only the contributions she made here in Huntington but the legacy and example she left for all working women," town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci said.

Lupinacci was joined by a host of elected and appointed officials, including town board members Mark Cuthbertson, Joan Cergol, Ed Smyth and members of the Greenlawn-Centerport Historical Association. which secured a grant to fund the purchase of the marker.

The marker was placed at 22 Boulevard Ave., where in 1911 Kellogg was commissioned to design a new home and post office for Greenlawn’s postmaster near the entrance to the new train station across from the firehouse. The building continued to be used as the post office until as late as 1929, town officials said. It's now a residence.

Kellogg was born in Pennsylvania in 1871. She studied in Washington, D.C., Pratt Institute in Brooklyn and Paris.

She helped design the Hall of Records on Chambers Street in Manhattan while working for architect John R. Thomas. She later set up her own architectural practice in 1903. She designed numerous buildings in New York and also a skyscraper in San Francisco. She was the lead architect for all building projects nationwide for the American News Company.

In 1907 and 1909, she purchased land in Greenlawn totaling 15 acres, town officials said. She spent six months a year in Greenlawn, raising chickens and commuting into the city, town officials said.

Kellogg died at the age of 47 in her Brooklyn home in July 1918, after falling ill in the spring of 1918, when the Spanish flu pandemic was first identified in U.S. military camps, town officials said. While her obituary states that she "had a breakdown," it has been speculated that Kellogg was a victim of the 1918 pandemic, Lupinacci said.