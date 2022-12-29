Bay Shore funeral set for FDNY firefighter William Moon from Islip

FDNY members and other first responders will join family and friends at a funeral Mass Thursday in Bay Shore for William P. Moon II, the FDNY firefighter who died Dec. 12 while preparing for a training drill in Brooklyn.

The Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church, 9 North Clinton Avenue in Bay Shore. A wake for Moon was held Wednesday at Chapey Funeral Home in East Islip.

New York City officials said Moon, 47 was preparing for a drill at his firehouse, Rescue Company 2 on Sterling Place in Brooklyn, when he fell about 20 feet, sustaining a serious head injury.

Moon’s family donated his organs after doctors said he would not survive his injuries, officials said on Dec. 16.

Moon also served as a volunteer with the Islip Fire Department and served as chief of department in 2017.

Moon was appointed to the FDNY on May 5, 2002, and began his career at Ladder Company 133 in Jamaica, Queens. He worked there for 20 years before being detailed to Rescue Company 2 this year, the statement said. He served as chief of the Islip Fire Department in 2017.

Suffolk police said access to Main Street in Bay Shore will be closed from Community Road to Bay Shore Avenue/Shore Lane beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Access to Saint Patrick's School will be shut down on Southbound Clinton Avenue at Union Blvd. All roads leading towards Main Street on Mechanicville Road and Gibson Street will be closed.

