Funeral for FDNY firefighter Jesse Gerhard to be held today

Mourners will gather today to bid farewell to FDNY member Jesse B. Gerhard, who died last week, a day after combating a two-alarm blaze in Far Rockaway.

A funeral Mass will be held at noon at St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church in Bay Shore.

On Tuesday, firefighters from Long Island and New York City joined other mourners at a funeral home in East Islip to remember Gerhard.

Acting FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh, talking to reporters outside the Frederick J. Chapey & Sons Funeral Home, said it was "a very, very difficult day for the FDNY."

"We spent some time with his family, and it’s so obvious how beloved Jesse was to everyone in his life," Kavanagh said. "He was a wonderful uncle, a great son ... He took care of his mom, took care of everybody in the firehouse."

FDNY firefighter Carl Kretkowski said Gerhard, 33, his colleague at Ladder Company 134 in Far Rockaway, brought tremendous commitment to the job — ane everything else he tackled.

"If he’s not sleeping, he’s working," said Kretkowski, a 15-year FDNY veteran. "He was dedicated to any craft. Whether it be a fireman, whether it be a carpenter, whether it be welding, whatever it was."

The Suffolk County Police Department warned motorists of traffic delays and road closures between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. in Bay Shore due to the funeral.

During that time, Main Street will be closed between Community Road and 4th Avenue; Mechanicsville Road will be closed between 4th Avenue and Clinton Avenue; and Gibson Street will be closed at the intersections of South Clinton Avenue, Bay Avenue and Ocean Avenue, the department said.

Gerhard died last Wednesday, a day after he and other members of the Far Rockaway-based ladder company responded to a two-alarm fire on Beach Channel Drive.

Gerhard was assigned to the "irons" position, meaning he was responsible for gaining entry to the building by forcing open the door so other firefighters could enter to battle the blaze and join him in searching for those who may have been trapped. The fire resulted in minor injuries to four civilians. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gerhard was on duty just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday when he suffered an undisclosed "medical episode," officials said. He was taken to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, where he later died.

The autopsy to determine what caused the death is "pending further study following the initial examination," the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office said Friday.

Gerhard, a volunteer with the Islip Fire Department since 2009, split his time between Islip, where he grew up, and Long Beach, where he would sometimes stay with fellow firefighters when he was scheduled to work in Far Rockaway.

Gerhard was first appointed as a probationary firefighter in December 2017, and he had previously worked as an emergency medical technician, beginning in July 2014. As an EMT, he'd been assigned to Station 10 in Manhattan and Station 47 in Far Rockaway before entering the fire academy in 2017.

He graduated in April 2018 and was first assigned to Engine Co. 264 in Far Rockaway before transferring, in March 2020, to Ladder 134. The FDNY said he'd been honored once for bravery.