An immigration judge is set to consider Wednesday whether to free an undocumented Ecuadorian man who lives in Central Islip and was jailed in August following a police stop for a burned-out headlight.

Felipe Iñiguez's bond hearing is scheduled at the Varick Street Immigration Court in Manhattan, according to his lawyer Eric Horn of Brentwood. His client has been detained since Aug. 29 and is being held at the Orange County jail in upstate Goshen, Horn said. Iñiguez has lived illegally in the United States since 2001.

Horn said Tuesday in an interview that Iñiguez planned to testify by live video from the jail.

Horn said he would ask the court to set a bond of $5,000, which Iñiguez’s family can pay; the minimum would be $1,500 under federal rules. Iñiguez could be freed later Wednesday if the bond is paid by 1 p.m., Horn said.

Iñiguez, 49, was taken into custody about 100 days after Lloyd Harbor police pulled him over in May. He had just finished a day of work in the village installing custom-made kitchen islands.

At the time, officers noticed a warrant stemming from a judge’s 2001 order and notified the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, the village police chief, Thomas Krumpter, has said. But the agency said it did not have a team to pick him up, then directed the police to release Iñiguez. He fixed the light the same day and the ticket was rescinded, Horn said.

At the time of the traffic stop, Iñiguez had filed a petition for permanent legal residency based on his marriage to a U.S. citizen two years ago, Horn said.

Iñiguez, who came to the United States illegally via Canada in 2001, has two sons on Long Island: Anthony, a college student and legal resident in the process of becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen, and Felipe, who was born in the United States.

The region’s police forces maintain a patchwork of policies governing whether and under what circumstances the federal immigration agency is notified upon contact with a person who is in the country illegally.

In Suffolk, the county police policy is not to contact the federal agency unless a person is charged with a misdemeanor or felony — a policy identical to Nassau’s. But the Lloyd Harbor police force, which patrols the village in Suffolk, has no such policy.