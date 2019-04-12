TODAY'S PAPER
LIE closed near Exit 58 in Islandia after person hit, cops say

The incident has shut down all lanes in both directions, police said.

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
A vehicle ran over a female on the Long Island Expressway in Islandia Friday night, leading to the shutdown of all lanes in both directions, police said. 

She was hit about 6:40 p.m. by Exit 58, police said.

Her condition and other details were not immediately available as police and emergency responders assessed the situation, authorities said.

