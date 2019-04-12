LIE closed near Exit 58 in Islandia after person hit, cops say
The incident has shut down all lanes in both directions, police said.
A vehicle ran over a female on the Long Island Expressway in Islandia Friday night, leading to the shutdown of all lanes in both directions, police said.
She was hit about 6:40 p.m. by Exit 58, police said.
Her condition and other details were not immediately available as police and emergency responders assessed the situation, authorities said.
