Now there are 13: an "emaciated" female humpback spotted in the surf in Southampton has been necropsied and buried, officials said, adding a pathologist will test samples to determine why it died.

She is the 13th large whale — and seventh humpback — the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society in a statement said it had responded to in this year alone.

Her length — 27-1/2 feet — suggests she was a juvenile; while blue whales are the world's largest, experts say humpbacks can grow as long as 60 feet and their flippers can be at least 15 feet long.

Boat strikes and getting trapped in fishing nets or lobster pots anchored with vertical lines are among the leading causes of their deaths, researchers say.

Humpbacks, known for their complex songs and ability to delight whale watchers by breaching, are safeguarded under the U.S. Marine Mammal Protection Act.

They and other whales increasingly are swimming closer to the coast, experts say, possibly chasing bait fish that are thriving because the ocean is less polluted.

Yet this heightens the dangers they face from ships as they feed in the same lanes tankers use, experts say, and possibly from whale watching boats that either fail to stay far enough away from them or allow whales to grow too accustomed to their presence.

"The resurgence of whale sightings in the New York Bight has been coupled with the increase in large whale strandings from the rare occurrence every few years to on average one a month in the last two years," the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society says on its website.

Since 2016, 105 of these leviathans, which can live nearly a century, have stranded along the coast of 13 East Coast states, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. That is about eight times more than the 2014 total of strandings from Florida to Maine.

New York's total of 21 is the highest, it says.

This whale was reported to the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society by a member of the public who saw it in the Atlantic on Thursday morning by Halsey Neck Lane, the Hampton Bays-based nonprofit said.

"The animal was emaciated and there were no significant findings," it said in a statement on Thursday evening. The analysis of the tissue and other samples will take months.

The population of the humpbacks seen off the Atlantic coast — they breed in the Caribbean's West Indies — was estimated at 896 in 2015, NOAA's website says.

Anyone who sees a distressed sea creature is asked to call the state Stranding Hotline at 631-369-9829. "If you’re out on the water in this area, please keep a close lookout for whales, and remember to give them plenty of room," the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society advises.