DA: Largest opioids seizure in Suffolk County history

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini will announce the seizure of 90 pounds of opioids — the largest in the county’s history — at a news conference Thursday.

The federal Drug Enforcement Agency and members of the state’s Drug Enforcement Task Force executed a search warrant Wednesday night at a home in Wyandanch and seized the opioids, including heroin and fentanyl, according to Sini’s office.

Authorities also seized about $80,000 in cash and arrested one individual, Sini’s office said.

Sini and members of the DEA, the Drug Enforcement Task Force, Suffolk County Police Department, NYPD and State Police will hold a news conference in Hauppauge to announce the arrest and seizure.

Authorities project that as many as 600 people on Long Island, including at least 400 in Suffolk, died in 2017 from opioid overdoses.

The opioid deaths are part of a nationwide epidemic that claimed the lives of nearly 64,000 lives across the country in 2016, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

