Traffic stoppers: Caravan of Ferrari drivers on LIE get traffic summonses

Suffolk police pull over a caravan of Ferraris

Suffolk police pull over a caravan of Ferraris on the eastbound Long Island Expressway in Holtsville on Sunday. Drivers received summonses for various traffic violations. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
Suffolk County police ticketed a group of 18 Ferrari drivers on Sunday morning after spotting some of the drivers speeding along the Long Island Expressway.

An officer noticed the cars at 9 a.m. near Exit 52 on the Long Island Expressway. A team of officers stopped the drivers at different points between Exits 52 and 64 as well as on County Route 111 in Manorville. The officers issued a dozen tickets, 11 of which were for a combination of window tint violations and license plate violations, police said. One ticket was issued for illegally crossing the HOV lane buffer.

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

