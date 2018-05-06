Suffolk County police ticketed a group of 18 Ferrari drivers on Sunday morning after spotting some of the drivers speeding along the Long Island Expressway.

An officer noticed the cars at 9 a.m. near Exit 52 on the Long Island Expressway. A team of officers stopped the drivers at different points between Exits 52 and 64 as well as on County Route 111 in Manorville. The officers issued a dozen tickets, 11 of which were for a combination of window tint violations and license plate violations, police said. One ticket was issued for illegally crossing the HOV lane buffer.