A North Fork marina employee is lucky to be alive after falling off a boat into the frigid waters of Shelter Island Sound mid-Friday morning — only to be saved by the quick actions of a ferry crew, officials said.

“Somebody got an early Christmas present,” said Stella Lagudis, general manager of the company that runs the North Ferry, operating between Shelter Island and Greenport.

The condition of the worker, identified as David Javier, 27, of Cutchogue, was not immediately known but Southold Town police said he was recovering from hypothermia and doing well.

After plucking Javier from the water, the crew of the ferry Menantic transported him to Greenport, where Lagudis said an ambulance took the boater to nearby Eastern Long Island Hospital.

“They did a great job,” Shelter Island police chief James J. Read said of the ferry crew. “They saved the guy’s life.”

Southold police said Javier is employed by the Southold Marine Center and was transporting the boat to be hauled from the water and into winter storage when the steering locked, throwing Javier into the water.

The out-of-control boat was later stopped by a crew from SeaTow, Southold police Chief Martin Flatley said.

North Ferry is one of two companies that service Shelter Island, which is accessible only by water or air.

According to Lagudis, who works for the Shelter Island Heights Property Owners Corp., parent company of the North Ferry, the crew of the Menantic had just finished unloading vehicles and passengers from the vessel following one of many daily runs from Greenport to Shelter Island Heights when they spotted a boat circling a few hundred feet offshore.

The boat circled once, then again, Lagudis said.

“By the time it went around twice, they realized something was wrong and grabbed the binoculars,” she said.

That was when the crew realized the operator had fallen into the frigid waters, whose temperature, according to online monitoring sites, was somewhere in the low 50s.

The ferry crew — Capt. Lance Willumsen, 53, crew members Jason Brewer, 30, and Dennis Raffelock, 70, and engineer Jared “Jerry” Gibbs, 46, all of Shelter Island — then raced to get the Menantic from the dock and out into the Sound, making “a beeline for the man,” said Lagudis, who is from East Marion.

From the Shelter Island Heights side, Read and Shelter Island police Officer Terrence LeGrady coordinated rescue efforts.

Within minutes, the Menantic was there, one crew member tossing a lifesaving ring into the cold waters, another, Brewer, manning a ladder that enabled him to pull Javier onto the ferry deck, Lagudis said.

In the interim, Lagudis said, the ferry company and Shelter Island police notified Southold police and the bay constables and made arrangements to have an ambulance crew meet the Menantic when it reached Greenport.

The entire episode took about 10 minutes, she said.

Survivability in water whose temperature is about 50 degrees is little more than one hour, according to the U.S. Coast Guard, which also estimates someone in such frigid waters could become incapacitated within 30 minutes.

It was not immediately clear if Javier was wearing a flotation device at the time, police said.

“The boater was on the cusp of unconsciousness when they reached him,” Lagudis said. “But he managed to get his arm into the [lifesaving] ring and the crew managed to get him aboard and to the ambulance, which got him to the hospital.

“He was not in great shape,” she said. “But everyone was just focused and it all happened in the nick of time.”

Lagudis said the ferry crew trains for such emergencies on a regular basis and said that, in fact, the crew just practiced man overboard drills Tuesday in the waters off Shelter Island.

This isn’t the first time ferry workers have saved someone who’s fallen into the water, either, Lagudis said.

About two years ago, on New Year’s Eve, she said a crew member saved someone who’d fallen from a piling along the ferry slip in Greenport.

“This is what they train for,” she said.

As Read, the police chief said: “The timing couldn’t have been better . . . It was really all them.”