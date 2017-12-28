TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk police: Fire at Fifth Avenue Self Storage

Brentwood firefigthers battle a blaze at Fifth Avenue

Brentwood firefigthers battle a blaze at Fifth Avenue Self Storage in North Bay Shore on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. Photo Credit: Paul Mazza

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A fire broke out Thursday afternoon at Fifth Avenue Self Storage in North Bay Shore, police said.

“It doesn’t look like anybody was injured,” a Suffolk police spokeswoman said.

Further details were not immediately available.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

