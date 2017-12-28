Brentwood firefigthers battle a blaze at Fifth Avenue Self Storage in North Bay Shore on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. Photo Credit: Paul Mazza
A fire broke out Thursday afternoon at Fifth Avenue Self Storage in North Bay Shore, police said.
“It doesn’t look like anybody was injured,” a Suffolk police spokeswoman said.
Further details were not immediately available.
