Officials are celebrating the start of construction next week on the long-awaited $1.7 billion federal coastal protection project to reduce flooding during severe storms along more than 80 miles of Long Island’s shoreline.

State and local officials will gather Friday at the Fire Island Lighthouse ahead of scheduled work on the coastal storm risk management project, also known as FIMP (Fire Island to Montauk). The project will reduce flood risk along 83 miles of shoreline — from the Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point — that for decades have faced brutal storms.

The first construction contract will be for dredging the Fire Island Inlet and placing sand near Gilgo Beach in Babylon Town and Robert Moses State Park on Fire Island, said James D’Ambrosio, a spokesman with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The work is expected to begin at the end of December and wrap up in the spring.

Project plans include restoring and protecting coasts, evaluating approximately 4,400 structures, rebuilding dunes, inlet bypassing and a new response plan for breaches after severe storms and tidal surges. Officials have called the project "critical" in safeguarding Long Island’s environment.

Additionally, the plan includes a feeder beach along 6,000 feet of shoreline in Montauk to be replenished every four years for 30 years, according to a final report signed in July by then-U.S. Army Corps Chief of Engineers Todd Semonite.

The civil works project is funded by the federal government through a law passed in December 2020 and previously earmarked by the Disaster Relief Appropriations Act of 2013 after Superstorm Sandy, which caused $65 billion in damage across the region in October 2012.

It’s taken decades for the project to come to life. The first version of the plan was authorized in 1960, but only partially built. Plans were revisited in 1980, paused and then resumed in 1994. It took until September 2020 for Assistant Secretary of the Army R.D. James to approve the initiative.

Get the Suffolk news this week newsletter! The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

With Vera Chinese and Carl MacGowan

Check back for more updates to this story.