At least 10 people displaced by Bay Shore fire, chief says

Firefighters work to put out an early morning house fire in Bay Shore on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Lisa Irizarry  lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
About a dozen people were left homeless following an early morning fire Sunday at a house in Bay Shore, a fire official said.

There were no injuries.

Fire Chief Edward Kunz said the blaze started about 2:10 a.m. at a two-story wood frame home on North Penataquit Avenue, and raced from the basement of the house to the first floor.

“Upon my arrival there was visible smoke and shortly afterwards the first floor was involved [in fire],” Kunz said. “It appears to have started in the basement.”

Kunz said the house was being used as a multifamily dwelling and that there were three apartments in the basement. He said “from 10 to 12” people lived in the house and that they all escaped safely before firefighters arrived.

The blaze caused extensive damage to the basement and first floor, and extensive heat and water damage to the second floor, Kunz said. He added that it took about an hour to bring the fire under control.

Kunz said the cause of the blaze is being investigated by the Town of Islip fire marshal’s office and county arson officials.

Brentwood firefighters helped battle the blaze, Kunz said, and the Red Cross was finding temporary housing for the residents displaced by the fire.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

