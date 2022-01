A man died in a house fire early Monday morning in Brentwood, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The fire, at a house on Stepney Lane at Scaup Court, was reported by a 911 caller at about 4:53 a.m., according to police.

The victim was home alone at the time, police said.

Authorities did not release the man's name and said the cause of the fire was noncriminal.