Multiple fire departments battled a brush fire in Manorville that took almost three hours to extinguish Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Suffolk County police said they responded to the blaze about 2:16 p.m. in the area between the Brookhaven National Laboratory and Robert Cushman County Park.

The Manorville Fire Department took the lead in fighting the fire, which was extinguished about 5:20 p.m., police said. No injuries were reported, police said.