Long IslandSuffolk

Multiple departments fight fire in Manorville near BNL, police say

Firefighters from multiple departments battled a blaze in

Credit: Stringer News

Multiple fire departments battled a brush fire in Manorville that took almost three hours to extinguish Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Suffolk County police said they responded to the blaze about 2:16 p.m. in the area between the Brookhaven National Laboratory and Robert Cushman County Park.

The Manorville Fire Department took the lead in fighting the fire, which was extinguished about 5:20 p.m., police said. No injuries were reported, police said.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

