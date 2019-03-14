TODAY'S PAPER
Residents evacuated in "severe" Central Islip condo fire, officials say

The fire at 45 Adams Rd. lasted for nearly four hours, officials said. Residents were displaced but no one was injured.

Firefighters at the blaze on Adams Road in

Firefighters at the blaze on Adams Road in Central Islip on Thursday morning. Photo Credit: Joseph C. Sperber

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Residents of a condominium complex in Central Islip were forced to flee their homes Thursday morning after a fire ignited then spread throughout the units, police and fire officials said. No one was hurt.

The fire, at 45 Adams Rd., was reported at 12:40 a.m. by a 911 caller, according to police.

Patrick C. Murphy, chief of the Central Islip Fire Department, described the damage to the two-story complex as “severe” and said displaced residents will not be able to return home anytime soon.

Murphy did not know how many apartments were in the complex but said there were at least four units on the first floor and four on the second floor.

“We had a roof collapse, a second-floor collapse and a partial wall collapse,” Murphy said in an interview.

When firefighters arrived, they saw one large fire and the flames were visible in multiple apartments, Murphy said. The fire did not touch a “couple” apartments, he said, but those units were damaged by smoke and water.

A bus was brought to the site to provide a warm place for residents to stay while they waited for the Red Cross to help them find temporary shelter, Murphy said.

About 70 firefighters from the Central Islip Fire Department and six other nearby departments put out the fire at about 4:30 a.m., Murphy said. 

It’s not yet known where the fire started or what caused it, he said.

“The scene was turned over to the Suffolk Arson Squad,” a fire department representative said.

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

