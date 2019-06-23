A Central Islip family away on vacation will return home to their house destroyed by a fire, after flames broke out just after midnight Sunday morning, the fire chief said.

The call for the fire came in around 12:30 a.m. and when firefighters arrived on the scene, the house was engulfed in flames and the roof had partially collapsed, Central Islip Fire Department Chief Patrick Murphy said.

No one was at the house on Violet Street at the time and there were no injuries, Suffolk police said.

Murphy said neighbors told him the residents were away on vacation.

The chief said 50 firefighters from his department, as well as from Islip Terrace, East Islip and Hauppauge departments fought the fire, with the additional complications of downed electric wires blocking access at some points, Murphy said.

The Islip Town Fire Marshal and Suffolk County Police Arson Squad are investigating.