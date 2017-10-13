A three-car crash in Middle Island on Thursday night sent a local fire chief and one other person to hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The fire chief, whom the Suffolk County Police Department did not immediately name, was driving east with sirens on through a red light at Middle Country and Rocky Point roads at 7:35 p.m. in response to a call, Assistant Police Commissioner Justin Meyers said.
There, a Hyundai Santa Fe traveling west crashed with the fire department SUV, which in turn crashed into another Hyundai, Meyers said.
The fire chief and one driver were taken to hospitals in Stony Brook and Port Jefferson for treatment, Meyers said.
Police did not immediately release the identities of the two other drivers.
