Route 109 at Wellwood Avenue reopened after fire

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Route 109 was reopened in both east- and westbound directions Tuesday morning in the North Lindenhurst area at Wellwood Avenue after a building fire, officials said.

The blaze at the Green & Clean Recycling Corp., which processes nonhazardous liquids at 1110 Route 109, was reported shortly before 8 a.m., said Joseph Scura, a spokesman for the East Farmingdale Volunteer Fire Company Inc. 

The fire departments of East Farmingdale, Farmingdale and North Lindenhurst brought it under control in around half an hour, and the road reopened around the same time.

"It was a generator fire on top of one of the silo tanks," Scura said.

The plume of smoke was visible from North Massapequa, he said, adding: "It looked a lot more impressive in the sky that it actually was — which is a good thing." 

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

