Coram firefighters on Friday rescued the occupant of a one-bedroom apartment from a blaze that had begun in his bedroom, officials said.

The unidentified male victim, said Coram Fire Department Captain Justin Donovan, was sleeping or unconscious when the 2:05 p.m. fire of unknown origin broke out at his Finley Place condominium complex.

“There was an unconscious occupant in the adjacent room,” Donovan said, referring to the victim. Donovan also said that the man was removed from the home and taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

The fire was extinguished by 2:20 p.m., Donovan said, adding that about 15 Coram firefighters received mutual aid from Selden, Farmingville and Middle Island.