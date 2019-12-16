TODAY'S PAPER
Dix Hills home damaged, neighboring group home evacuated after fire

Firefighters battle a house fire on Wildwood Drive

Firefighters battle a house fire on Wildwood Drive in Dix Hills on Sunday night. About 75 firefighters and emergency medical personnel were on the scene with eight trucks and three ambulances. Credit: Steve Silverman

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
About 75 firefighters and medical personnel responded to fire Sunday night that damaged a Dix Hills home and forced the evacuation of a neighboring group home, a Dix Hills Fire Department spokesman said.

Firefighters arriving at the scene on Wildwood Drive at 9:49 p.m. found “heavy fire in the attached garage, extending to an upstairs bedroom and the attic,” spokesman Steve Silverman said, adding that “an aggressive attack” on the blaze enabled it to be brought under control within about 45 minutes — under direction of Dix Hills Chief Alan Berkowitz.

In addition to Dix Hills, firefighters from Melville, Deer Park and Wyandanch all responded, while Commack and Greenlawn were on standby at the Dix Hills firehouse, Silverman said, with eight trucks and three ambulances on scene.

There were no reported injuries in the blaze, which is being investigated by the Suffolk County police Arson Squad and the Town of Huntington fire marshal.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

