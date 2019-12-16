About 75 firefighters and medical personnel responded to fire Sunday night that damaged a Dix Hills home and forced the evacuation of a neighboring group home, a Dix Hills Fire Department spokesman said.

Firefighters arriving at the scene on Wildwood Drive at 9:49 p.m. found “heavy fire in the attached garage, extending to an upstairs bedroom and the attic,” spokesman Steve Silverman said, adding that “an aggressive attack” on the blaze enabled it to be brought under control within about 45 minutes — under direction of Dix Hills Chief Alan Berkowitz.

In addition to Dix Hills, firefighters from Melville, Deer Park and Wyandanch all responded, while Commack and Greenlawn were on standby at the Dix Hills firehouse, Silverman said, with eight trucks and three ambulances on scene.

There were no reported injuries in the blaze, which is being investigated by the Suffolk County police Arson Squad and the Town of Huntington fire marshal.