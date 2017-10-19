An early morning fire damaged a two-story home in South Huntington on Thursday, though Suffolk County fire officials said no one was injured in the blaze.
The fire at the home on Teed Street and Ark Place was reported in a 911 call at 3:56 a.m., Suffolk County police said.
Fire officials said firefights from Huntington Manor, Huntington, Melville and Greenlawn responded.
There were no reported injuries.
