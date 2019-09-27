A woman died in an early morning house fire in East Islip Friday, Suffolk County police said.

Police said five other residents of the Washington Avenue home were able to escape unharmed. Homicide Squad and Arson Section detectives are on the scene, as well as Suffolk County and Town of Islip fire marshals.

Police said the 911 call reporting the fire was received at 2:12 a.m. The home is between Jackson Street and Adams Street West.

Suffolk fire officials said firefighters from at least six departments responded and battled the blaze for about one hour and 40 minutes before being able to bring it under control. Responding departments included Islip Terrace, East Islip, Central Islip, Islip, Brentwood and East Brentwood. Crews from Islip Exchange Ambulance, Bay Shore-Brightwaters Ambulance and Community Ambulance of Sayville also responded to the scene, officials said.

Detectives said initial indications are that the cause of the fire is not suspicious.