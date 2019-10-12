About 25 vehicles were damaged in an early morning fire at an East Patchogue repair shop called East Main Street Auto, Suffolk police said on Saturday.

“It appears it began in the back lot of the business,” a Suffolk police spokeswoman said by telephone. “Arson detectives are determining the cause,” she added.

The arson squad customarily are brought in for such cases. Determining what started the fire often takes time.

An emergency call was placed at about 4:40 am. No further details were immediately available.