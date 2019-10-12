TODAY'S PAPER
Two dozen cars damaged in East Patchogue repair shop fire, police say

A fire damaged 25 vehicles at an auto

A fire damaged 25 vehicles at an auto repair shop on the corner of East Main Street and Case Avenue in East Patchogue on Saturday, police said. Photo Credit: LiHotShots/Thomas J. Lambui

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
About 25 vehicles were damaged in an early morning fire at an East Patchogue repair shop called East Main Street Auto, Suffolk police said on Saturday.

“It appears it began in the back lot of the business,” a Suffolk police spokeswoman said by telephone. “Arson detectives are determining the cause,” she added.

The arson squad customarily are brought in for such cases. Determining what started the fire often takes time.

An emergency call was placed at about 4:40 am. No further details were immediately available.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

