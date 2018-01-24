TODAY'S PAPER
Six departments battle Manorville house fire, officials say

Manorville Fire Department firefighters battle a fire at

Manorville Fire Department firefighters battle a fire at a house on County Road 111 in Manorville on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. Photo Credit: John Roca

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Six departments fought a blaze in a Manorville home during Wednesday night’s freezing temperatures, authorities said.

Suffolk police were called to airlift at least one victim to a hospital from the fire on County Road 111.

The fire was reported about 7:30 p.m., and photos from the scene show an inferno enveloping the house, according to Manorville and county fire rescue officials.

Flames raged out of control until just after 9 p.m., county officials said.

Other details were not immediately available as fire officials knocked down the flames at the scene and looked for the cause of the blaze.

