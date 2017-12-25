TODAY'S PAPER
6 departments put down fire in Middle Island house

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
Six fire departments spent more than 30 minutes battling a blaze in an unoccupied house in Middle Island on Monday night, officials said.

The Middle Island fire department received a call about the house fire on Turnpike Boulevard at 5:21 p.m., Suffolk officials said. No one was in the home when they arrived and no injuries were reported, officials said.

Firefighters had the blaze under control at 6 p.m., officials said.

Firefighters from Coram, Brookhaven National Laboratory, Ridge, Rocky Point and Yaphank assisted.

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

