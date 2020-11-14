TODAY'S PAPER
Two hurt in Huntington Station house fire, Suffolk police say

Firefighters from several departments extinguished a fire on

Firefighters from several departments extinguished a fire on Armell Street in Huntington Station, officials said. Credit: Neil Miller

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A home in Huntington Station burst into flames late Saturday morning, causing a man inside to suffer smoke inhalation and his wife minor burns, Suffolk police said.

Fire departments from Melville, Huntington, Huntington Manor and Greenlawn Fire responded and extinguished the fire on Armell Street, officials said.

Arson investigators will probe what caused the blaze, which was reported shortly after 11 a.m., police said.

No more details were immediately issued.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

