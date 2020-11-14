A home in Huntington Station burst into flames late Saturday morning, causing a man inside to suffer smoke inhalation and his wife minor burns, Suffolk police said.

Fire departments from Melville, Huntington, Huntington Manor and Greenlawn Fire responded and extinguished the fire on Armell Street, officials said.

Arson investigators will probe what caused the blaze, which was reported shortly after 11 a.m., police said.

No more details were immediately issued.