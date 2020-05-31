TODAY'S PAPER
Police investigating after man's remains found in water off Fire Island

By Joie Tyrrell joie.tyrrell@newsday.com @JoieTyrrell
Suffolk County police are investigating the death of a man whose remains were pulled from the water near Fire Island this week, officials said Sunday.

The man has not yet been identified, according to Suffolk police.

Partial remains were pulled from the water Wednesday after being struck by the propeller of a tugboat at about 6:50 a.m. Homicide detectives believe the man was dead before being struck but the circumstances of how he ended up in the water remain under investigation. The cause of death is also under investigation.

Sunday, a boater discovered partial remains at about 2:35 p.m. in the same area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS or homicide detectives at 631-852-6392.

