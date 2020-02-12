TODAY'S PAPER
Three rescued from sinking fishing vessel off Fire Island, Coast Guard says

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Three crew members were rescued from a Montauk-based fishing vessel that took on water early Wednesday off Fire Island, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

One of the crew members was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip with undisclosed minor injuries, a Coast Guard spokesman said.

The spokesman, P.O. 3rd Class John Hightower, identified the vessel as the 45-foot New Age, based in Montauk, and said its crew sent a distress call at 4:35 a.m., saying they were taking on water about 25 nautical miles south of Fire Island Inlet.

The Coast Guard responded with a 45-foot response boat from Station Fire Island and a 47-foot motor lifeboat from Station Sandy Hook, New Jersey, Hightower said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the New Age to take on water and Hightower said it was not clear if the vessel sank — or was still foundering.

The identities of the crew members were not released.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

