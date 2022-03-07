After Fire Island Ferries and Ocean Beach Village failed to reach a resolution over contract negotiations, the ferry company announced Monday it will suspend services to the village starting Tuesday.

The company, which has been operating under a lapsed contract with the village, said it will suspend ferry, freight and water taxi services to Ocean Beach. The company said services could be restored if it reaches an agreement with the village, but no timeline for doing so was publicly shared.

Fire Island Ferries in a statement Monday said all passenger ferries originally routed for Ocean Beach will arrive and depart from Seaview, and freight will be redirected to Ocean Bay Park. In a letter to Ocean Beach residents, the village board of trustees called the ferry company’s choice to suspend services a "bazooka" and that they will continue working to reach an agreement. The suspension will leave Ocean Beach with no other ferries to service residents and visitors.

The ferry company, which has serviced Ocean Beach for more than 70 years without interruption, operated on an expired lease over the last year as the village and company attempted to negotiate a new one. The lease granted the ferry company permission to use the village’s docks and ferry terminal.

The two entities reached an impasse in February, when Fire Island Ferries threatened to cut off service March 1, but they extended services through Monday in hopes of reaching an agreement. Negotiations broke down over the weekend, both entities confirmed.

In a statement to Newsday, Ocean Beach said the ferry company wanted to pay approximately 30% less in rent, while the village wanted the company to pay 5.5% more. The ferry company said Ocean Beach’s proposal is "economically untenable." The previous contract, which expired Dec. 31, 2020, showed that the ferry company paid the village a base pay of $490,000 with an annual 2% increase as base rent. Contract proposals weren't made available to Newsday.

"We realize this will create hardships for numerous communities and businesses of Fire Island, and for this we apologize," Fire Island Ferries said in a statement to customers. "It is our goal to come to a resolution with the village as soon as possible."