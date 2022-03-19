TODAY'S PAPER
Fire Island Ferries set to resume some services to Ocean Beach Village on Sunday

Fire Island Ferries announced that some service to

Fire Island Ferries announced that some service to Ocean Beach, a Fire Island village, will resume on Sunday. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

By Brinley Hineman brinley.hineman@newsday.com
After suspending services to Ocean Beach Village amid failed contract negotiations, Fire Island Ferries announced it would resume some services on Sunday.

Fire Island Ferries will begin ferry and water taxi services on Sunday after it suspended services on March 8 due to stalled negotiations with Ocean Beach, a village on Fire Island. Freight service will resume Monday, the ferry company said in a statement.

The Bay Shore-based ferry company, which serviced Ocean Beach for more than 70 years without interruption, had operated on an expired lease over the last year while the village and the company attempted to negotiate a new one. The lease granted the ferry company permission to use the village’s docks and ferry terminal. It was not immediately clear Saturday if the company and village had agreed to a new contract.

The village and the company didn’t immediately respond to inquires from Newsday about the renewed services.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Brinley Hineman covers the Town of Islip for Newsday. She previously was a reporter in Nashville, Tennessee, and is a native of West Virginia.

