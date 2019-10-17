Dozens of firefighters battled gale-force winds and streets awash in water to extinguish a blaze that destroyed three Fire Island vacation homes and damaged many more early Thursday, officials said.

"The wind was ripping, the streets everywhere were flooded with water, it was a mess," Ocean Beach Fire Chief Ian Levine said by telephone. "There was probably a foot of water that we were fighting the fire in."

Two of the trio of homes that took the brunt of the blaze, located on Bay View Walk in Ocean Bay Park, face the bay, he said.

Fire Island ferries brought firefighters from four departments over from the mainland, said Levine, who worked with the Ocean Bay Park fire chief. A total of about a dozen fire departments brought the blaze, which began around 1:30 a.m., under control by about 5 a.m.

The fire at a house on Bay View Walk spread to a home next door and one across the street, said Kevin Molloy, a spokesman for the Town of Brookhaven.

"Three houses were a total loss, one other had heat damage to the vinyl siding," Molloy said.

It was not known how many homes were damaged.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined but is not suspicious, Molloy said.

"Brookhaven fire marshals are investigating," he said.