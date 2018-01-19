Annual upkeep at the Fire Island Lighthouse, including of the floors and steps, will shut the tower and museum to visitors for about two weeks, starting Monday, officials said.

“Just like past lighthouse keepers who manned Fire Island Lighthouse from 1826 to 1973, preserving and maintaining the 160-year-old present lighthouse takes constant work,” Dave Griese, executive director of the Fire Island Lighthouse Preservation Society, said in a statement on Friday.

Both the nature trail and beaches, however, will remain open.

This year’s “maintenance and preservation” projects are scheduled to finish on Feb. 2, officials said.

The work includes the ongoing restoration of the tower steps and watch-room ladder, as well as refinishing floors in the keepers’ quarters museum and gift shop, officials said.

And there will be new displays in the lens building, they said.

In late July, repairs on the Fire Island Lighthouse, designed to help it ride out storms, were completed.

That $1.2 million project, which started in April, included shoring up the lighthouse terrace and its underpinnings, weakened by superstorm Sandy in 2012, the National Park Service said.

“About 4,000 bricks were removed from the southwest corner of the exterior terrace wall,” it said.

That was done to allow workers to strengthen the substructure that flooded during Sandy.