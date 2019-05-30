TODAY'S PAPER
National Park Service: Fire Island Lighthouse to be closed to assess damage

The Fire Island Lighthouse, seen on Jan. 12, will be temporarily closed for damage assessment. Photo Credit: Danielle Silverman

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
At a time when the warm weather typically draws more visitors to the Fire Island Lighthouse, park officials on Thursday said it once again will have to be temporarily closed, this time for about three weeks, to analyze damage.

Tests will be carried out “on the exterior coating to better understand how the building performs structurally, and to determine the cause of ongoing problems including high moisture within the facility, and deterioration of the outer face of brick and shotcrete coating,” the National Park Service said in a release.

The tower and the outdoor terrace both will be closed starting Tuesday and scaffolding erected. 

The Keeper's Quarters Museum, gift shop and Fresnel Lens Building will remain open, park officials said.

Damaged by superstorm Sandy in 2012, the approximately 160-year-old lighthouse has undergone periodic repairs since then.

Last winter, workers restored the tower steps and watch room ladder, as well as floors in the Keeper's Quarters Museum and gift shop.

The year before that, a $1.2 million project shored up the lighthouse terrace and its underpinnings, weakened by Sandy, the National Park Service said.

The upgrades also strengthened the terrace substructure, repaired parts of the exterior brick wall, reset the Connecticut Bluestone terrace pavers, improved drainage and made the entranceway safer, the agency said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

