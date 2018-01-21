The Fire Island National Seashore was closed this weekend due to the federal government shutdown, but hundreds of visitors were able to flock to the iconic lighthouse because it is operated by a private organization under an agreement with the National Parks Service.

Fire Island Lighhouse Preservation Society executive director David Griese said more than 300 visitors, drawn by balmy temperatures and mostly sunny skies, visited the lighthouse on Saturday.

“We are just as busy today,” Griese said Sunday.

The lighthouse gift shop was open over the weekend, and so were its restrooms -- good news for visitors, since nearby National Parks Services bathrooms were closed as a result of the shutdown.

Tours of the lighthouse tower were canceled, however, since the volunteers who lead the tours are insured against accidents through government worker’s compensation.

“Some people are disappointed,” Griese said. “But a lot of people are thankful that we are able to be open on such a beautiful day.”

Mark Carl of West Babylon said he was frustrated in his plan to take a tour of the lighthouse tower with his wife, Melissa, daughter Sophia and 6-year-old granddaughter Arriana. “We can always come back,” he said later, calling it an “inconvenience.”

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He blamed the Democrats in Congress for the stalled talks that resulted in the shutdown, saying they are “way out of line.”

The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island were closed Saturday as a result of the shutdown, but New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state will open them Monday. Operating the sites will cost the state $65,000 a day, the governor’s office said.

Some National Park Service sites in other parts of the country were completely closed over the weekend, while others were able to accomodate visitors. Baltimore’s Fort McHenry, which inspired Francis Scott Key to “The Star-Spangled Banner,” was closed.

Yosemite National Park in California shut down non-essential functions early Saturday, but the gates remained open, and so did its restaurants, retail outlets, lodging, shuttle buses and ice rink. In Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey said the state will provide up to $100,000 to keep lodging, campgrounds and restaurants at Grand Canyon National Park open.